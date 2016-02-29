FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge gives preliminary nod to N.J. contaminated water class action settlement
February 29, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Judge gives preliminary nod to N.J. contaminated water class action settlement

David Bailey

1 Min Read

By David Bailey

A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a proposed settlement of a class action that alleged a plastics plant had caused elevated levels of a chemical compound in the water supply of a small New Jersey town.

Solvay Specialty Polymers USA and Arkema, a previous owner of the plant, which deny responsibility, would provide money for blood tests for residents and payments to property owners under the proposed settlement over perfluorinated chemicals in the drinking water in Paulsboro, an industrial town across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TKoBVK

