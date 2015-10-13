FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Environmental groups sue for soot cleanup plan 9 years after law
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 13, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Environmental groups sue for soot cleanup plan 9 years after law

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

Environmental groups are suing the federal government to enforce nine-year-old pollution control standards in five Western states with excessive levels of toxic soot in the air, in one of a series of similar lawsuits across the nation.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Center for Environmental Health, and Neighbors for Clean Air asked the U.S. District Court in San Francisco to order the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to act in Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon and Utah.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R8LoXE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.