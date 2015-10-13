Environmental groups sue for soot cleanup plan 9 years after law

Environmental groups are suing the federal government to enforce nine-year-old pollution control standards in five Western states with excessive levels of toxic soot in the air, in one of a series of similar lawsuits across the nation.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Center for Environmental Health, and Neighbors for Clean Air asked the U.S. District Court in San Francisco to order the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to act in Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon and Utah.

