Tribes, conservationists seek tighter rules after spill in Colorado river
August 26, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Tribes, conservationists seek tighter rules after spill in Colorado river

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Legal action commenced on Tuesday in the wake of the three-million-gallon toxic waste spill Aug. 5 from a closed gold mine in Colorado which turned the Animas River orange and contaminated two neighboring states.

A petition filed by the Stanford Law Clinic on behalf of Indian tribes, local governments and conservationists called on the federal government to tighten rules on mining operations on public lands.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MN3PBl

