Tribes, conservationists seek tighter rules after spill in Colorado river

(Reuters) - Legal action commenced on Tuesday in the wake of the three-million-gallon toxic waste spill Aug. 5 from a closed gold mine in Colorado which turned the Animas River orange and contaminated two neighboring states.

A petition filed by the Stanford Law Clinic on behalf of Indian tribes, local governments and conservationists called on the federal government to tighten rules on mining operations on public lands.

