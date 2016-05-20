FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Environmental groups to sue over Texas highway project
May 20, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Environmental groups to sue over Texas highway project

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Two environmental groups said on Thursday they will sue the Texas Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration over a major highway improvement project the groups say would threaten protected salamanders and birds.

Texas and federal officials failed to adequately consider the impact on three species protected by the U.S. Endangered Species Act when they approved the project, the Center for Biological Diversity and Save Our Springs Alliance said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Toa7YI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

