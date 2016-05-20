Environmental groups to sue over Texas highway project

Two environmental groups said on Thursday they will sue the Texas Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration over a major highway improvement project the groups say would threaten protected salamanders and birds.

Texas and federal officials failed to adequately consider the impact on three species protected by the U.S. Endangered Species Act when they approved the project, the Center for Biological Diversity and Save Our Springs Alliance said.

