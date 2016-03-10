FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Desert tortoise relocation challenged in Southern California
March 10, 2016 / 11:28 PM / a year ago

Desert tortoise relocation challenged in Southern California

David Bailey

1 Min Read

An environmental group says it intends to challenge plans to relocate more than 1,100 threatened desert tortoises from an area proposed for the expansion of a Southern California U.S. Marine Corps base.

The Center for Biological Diversity said the Bureau of Land Management and Marine Corps have never adequately consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about the possible impact of the move on either the relocated tortoises or those already living in the other habitats.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XgmrfY

