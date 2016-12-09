9th Circuit upholds environmental analysis of L.A. subway project

A U.S. appeals court has upheld an environmental analysis conducted by federal and local authorities for a planned $1.55 billion underground light rail project in Los Angeles, rejecting challenges brought by area business owners.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday found the Federal Transit Administration analysis for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority project was not arbitrary and capricious.

