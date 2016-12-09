FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
9th Circuit upholds environmental analysis of L.A. subway project
December 9, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 8 months ago

9th Circuit upholds environmental analysis of L.A. subway project

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has upheld an environmental analysis conducted by federal and local authorities for a planned $1.55 billion underground light rail project in Los Angeles, rejecting challenges brought by area business owners.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday found the Federal Transit Administration analysis for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority project was not arbitrary and capricious.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gIzHf6

