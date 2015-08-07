Conservationists to sue over turtles and Florida seawalls

(Reuters) - Conservationists notified the state of Florida on Thursday that they will sue in an attempt to stop construction of seawalls around condominiums on Singer Island that they say illegally block protected sea turtles from their nesting grounds.

The seawalls violate the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) by harming loggerhead, green and leatherback sea turtles, according to the notice filed by Jaclyn Lopez of the Center for Biological Diversity and Alisa Coe of Earthjustice.

