FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conservationists to sue over turtles and Florida seawalls
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 7, 2015 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

Conservationists to sue over turtles and Florida seawalls

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Conservationists notified the state of Florida on Thursday that they will sue in an attempt to stop construction of seawalls around condominiums on Singer Island that they say illegally block protected sea turtles from their nesting grounds.

The seawalls violate the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) by harming loggerhead, green and leatherback sea turtles, according to the notice filed by Jaclyn Lopez of the Center for Biological Diversity and Alisa Coe of Earthjustice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1hn0rS3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.