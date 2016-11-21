FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
6th Circuit revives lawsuit challenging TVA tree-cutting policy
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 21, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 9 months ago

6th Circuit revives lawsuit challenging TVA tree-cutting policy

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing the government-owned Tennessee Valley Authority of violating environmental laws with its policy of cutting down all trees 15 feet high or taller within its rights-of-way.

The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday reversed dismissal of a 2012 lawsuit brought by landowners arguing the TVA's implementation of the policy without an environmental review violated the National Environmental Policy Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fK82N3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.