Obama to propose protecting 1.4 million acres of U.S. Arctic refuge -report
January 25, 2015 / 4:17 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to propose protecting 1.4 million acres of U.S. Arctic refuge -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will propose protecting 1.4 million acres (556,000 hectares) of Arctic refuge from oil and gas drilling, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The administration plans to propose designating the area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as wilderness, the highest level of federal protection that would ban oil and gas drilling, the newspaper reported, citing people briefed on the plan. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry)

