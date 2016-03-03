FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enviro, fishing groups want new Washington state water standards
March 3, 2016

Enviro, fishing groups want new Washington state water standards

David Bailey

1 Min Read

By David Bailey

A coalition of five environmental and commercial fishing groups have asked a federal judge to force the Environmental Protection Agency to finalize regulations setting new water pollution standards for Washington State.

The groups known as Waterkeepers Washington want the EPA to finalize its proposed revised fish consumption and human health water quality standards for the state within 30 days, a motion filed Tuesday in the U.S. District for Western Washington said.

