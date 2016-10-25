FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Q&A: Pacific Legal Foundation's Francois questions U.S. waters rule
October 25, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 10 months ago

Q&A: Pacific Legal Foundation's Francois questions U.S. waters rule

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Critics say an Obama administration rule approved in 2015 to clarify what waters are covered by the U.S. Clean Water Act is so broad it could apply to dry land.

The Waters of the United States rule has drawn dozens of challenges over what defines navigable waters, what authority the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have to regulate them and even what court should hear the question.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dROAwC

