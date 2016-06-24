Judge sends chemical spill lawsuit back to West Virginia county court

A federal judge has ordered a lawsuit filed by Charleston, West Virginia against several companies and individuals over a 2014 chemical spill that cut the water supply to about 300,000 area residents be heard by a county court.

The city and three other governmental entities filed a 15-count complaint in Kanawha County Circuit Court in January alleging economic and property losses and reduced tax revenue due to the chemical spill into a river and water treatment plant.

