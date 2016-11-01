FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Companies settle West Virginia chemical spill lawsuit
November 1, 2016

Companies settle West Virginia chemical spill lawsuit

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A water company and a chemical manufacturer have agreed to pay up to $151 million to settle a federal class action stemming from a 2014 chemical spill that cut the water supply to about 300,000 residents of the area around Charleston, West Virginia.

The West Virginia American Water Company agreed to pay up to $126 million to settle the lawsuit brought by water customers, with Eastman Chemical Company agreeing to pay another $25 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fBYXXd

