a year ago
Court upholds fines for fishing boat that harassed whales
October 5, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Court upholds fines for fishing boat that harassed whales

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal judge has upheld fines the U.S. levied against a deep sea fishing vessel that harassed whales on five occasions in 2010, very nearly capturing them in a massive net.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, D.C., denied requests to overturn the fines from the fishing vessel Pacific Ranger and certain crew members, who argued their actions did not amount to illegal harassment of the whales under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e1hD25

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
