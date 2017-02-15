Environmental groups score win in West Virginia water-quality fight

The Environmental Protection Agency erred in allowing West Virginia to ignore part of its duties under the Clean Water Act for nearly five years, a federal judge ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the Sierra Club and three other environmental groups.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers in Huntington, West Virginia castigated the state for its "complete abdication" of its duty to determine daily limits for pollutants that can be discharged into waterways that are already biologically impaired.

