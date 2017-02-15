FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Environmental groups score win in West Virginia water-quality fight
February 15, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 6 months ago

Environmental groups score win in West Virginia water-quality fight

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Environmental Protection Agency erred in allowing West Virginia to ignore part of its duties under the Clean Water Act for nearly five years, a federal judge ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the Sierra Club and three other environmental groups.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers in Huntington, West Virginia castigated the state for its "complete abdication" of its duty to determine daily limits for pollutants that can be discharged into waterways that are already biologically impaired.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kwQ2o6

