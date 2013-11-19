FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EnWave agrees with Raymond James to undertake private placement
November 19, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-EnWave agrees with Raymond James to undertake private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - EnWave Corp : * Announces best efforts private placement * Says entered into agreement with raymond james to undertake private placement

of common shares for gross proceeds between $7.5 million-$10.0 million * Says entered into agreement with raymond james on behalf of syndicate of

agents comprised of Raymond James and cibc * Says the net proceeds from the offering shall be used to finance the

production of several radiant energy vacuum machines * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

