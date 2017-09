March 16 (Reuters) - Enzo Biochem Inc : * U.S. appeals court rules in favor of applera corp and against Enzo Biochem

Inc in patent infringement case -- court ruling * U.S. federal circuit court of appeals vacates jury verdict that had been in

enzo’s favor * Federal circuit says agrees with applera that jury erred in finding applera

had infringed Enzo patent related to dna sequencing