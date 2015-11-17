FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Enzo Biochem announces New York state approval of diagnostics test
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Enzo Biochem announces New York state approval of diagnostics test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped words “of diagnostics test” in headline)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Enzo Biochem Inc :

* Announces New York state approval of its first assay based on ampiprobetm platform aimed at providing affordable molecular diagnostics in light of reimbursement pressure

* Says approval clears the way for Enzo to begin offering this assay to the market on a national basis

* Enzo is currently working to expand product line of Ampiprobe(TM) platform to such areas as hepatitis b virus and hiv viral loads

* Source text for Eikon

* Further company coverage

Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780

