REFILE-BRIEF-Enzo Biochem announces New York state approval of diagnostics test

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Enzo Biochem Inc :
* Announces New York state approval of its first assay based on ampiprobetm platform aimed at providing affordable molecular diagnostics in light of reimbursement pressure
* Says approval clears the way for Enzo to begin offering this assay to the market on a national basis
* Enzo is currently working to expand product line of Ampiprobe(TM) platform to such areas as hepatitis b virus and hiv viral loads
