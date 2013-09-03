FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EOG Resources says ruptured Texas oil well capped, fire out
September 3, 2013 / 8:02 PM / in 4 years

EOG Resources says ruptured Texas oil well capped, fire out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A ruptured oil well that burned for days last week has been capped and the blaze extinguished, EOG Resources Inc said on Tuesday.

The company’s well in Lavaca County, about 134 miles (215.6 km) west of Houston, “has been safely secured, the fire is out,” the company said. The well also was shut in, or capped, the company said.

The well ruptured and exploded late on Wednesday last week during a drilling operation, igniting a fire that burned for several days. No one was hurt.

EOG is the largest oil producer in the prolific Eagle Ford play with output of 173,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company said it was investigating the cause of the blow out.

The drilling rig at the site that was damaged by the fire was owned by Nabors Industries, which owns the world’s largest land-rig fleet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
