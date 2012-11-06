FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
November 6, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-EOG CEO sees lower 2013 spending, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc plans to spend less on “money-losing” natural gas drilling next year, which will result in lower capital expenditures, the company’s chief executive said Tuesday.

“Higher crude oil volumes and higher crude oil price realizations ... and less money-losing North American natural gas volumes equals more net income,” EOG CEO Mark Papa said.

This year the company expects to spend about $7.6 billion, but next year’s budget will shrink as EOG spends less on drilling on natural gas acreage.

On Monday after the close of trading, EOG reported a better-than-expected third quarter profit, results that sent the company’s shares up 5.4 percent to $123.16 on Tuesday.

Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

