FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EOG Resources sees slow N. American natural gas market recovery
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

EOG Resources sees slow N. American natural gas market recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Oversupply in the North American natural gas market is likely to persist for years, the chief executive officer of U.S. oil and gas company EOG Resources Inc told investors on a conference call on Tuesday.

“We won’t drill any dry gas wells in North America during 2014 because we don’t see a change in the gas oversupply picture until the 2017 to 2018 time frame,” CEO Bill Thomas said on the call to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.

Natural gas prices are likely to hover around $4.50 per million British thermal units this year and next, he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.