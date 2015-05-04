FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EOG Resources posts 1st-qtr loss amid low oil prices
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

EOG Resources posts 1st-qtr loss amid low oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILLISTON, N.D., May 4 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer EOG Resources Inc posted a quarterly loss on Monday as low oil prices ate into results.

The company posted a net loss of $169.7 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter compared to net income of $660.9 million, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production volumes rose 5 percent to 589,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Executives said they would resume fracking new wells if oil prices stabilize around $65 per barrel.

The company plans an earnings conference call at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.