EOG Resources posts $4.08 bln loss on asset write-down
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

EOG Resources posts $4.08 bln loss on asset write-down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oil producer EOG Resources Inc posted a more-than $4 billion quarterly loss on Thursday as it wrote down the value of some shale acreage in line with plunging crude prices.

The company posted a net loss of $4.08 billion, or $7.47 per share, compared to a net profit of $1.1 billion, or $2.01 per share, in the year-ago period.

The volume of the crude the company produced fell 7 percent to 569,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
