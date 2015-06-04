S.Africa's EOH to acquire pan-African IT firm, expand regionally

JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s largest IT firm EOH Holdings said on Thursday it would buy a stake of between 49 and 80 percent in pan-African IT group in a deal that would give it a substantial presence on the continent.

The deal forms part of EOH stated plan to expand its operations in the rest of Africa, which has attracted the attention of business executives across the world thanks to fast-growing middle class.

EOH’s target Twenty Third Century Systems (TTCS) provides technology services for mining and manufacturing industries and operates in several countries that include South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Botswana and Nigeria.

“TTCS will significantly augment our Pan-African growth plans,” Asher Bohbot, EOH’s chief executive said in a statement but did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

Shares in EOH rose 1.5 percent to 147.75 rand by 1148 GMT, outpacing 0.57 percent fall in the JSE all-share index. (Reporting By Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)