FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
E.ON expects to sell stakes in regional units this year -CFO
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2013 / 2:47 PM / 4 years ago

E.ON expects to sell stakes in regional units this year -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - E.ON expects to sell its stakes in two regional units this year rather than next, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a conference call with analysts, Marcus Schenck said he expected to sell E.ON’s 63-percent stake in E.ON Westfalen Weser in mid-2013, adding that E.ON Mitte, in which E.ON owns 73 percent, would be sold a few months later.

In March, E.ON said it expected the two stakes to be sold either 2013 or 2014.

E.ON aims to raise more than 2 billion ($2.6 billion) euros by selling its stakes in Westfalen Weser, Mitte as well as its 16.7 percent stake in uranium enrichment company Urenco. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.