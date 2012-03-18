E.ON denies report Datteln plant may be scrapped

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - German utility E.ON denied a report that its 1.2 billion euro ($1.6 billion) coal plant project in Datteln may be scrapped.

“We assume that the plant will start operations in 2013,” a spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

Weekly magazine Der Spiegel had reported that the main reason for the plant going ahead - supplying power for railway operator Deutsche Bahn - was no longer valid because rival Steag offered to fill the gap.

Steag was not available to comment.

E.ON delayed the start of the new 1,050 MW unit, Datteln 4, to 2012 from 2011 amid wrangling by courts and local planners over the environment.

Meanwhile, three older units at Datteln and a small coal block called Shamrock at Herne, which were all meant to be replaced by the new Datteln unit in 2012, were forbidden to operate beyond 2012.

E.ON must find alternative power supplies for Deutsche Bahn.

“The fact is that we are preparing for a situation in which the existing plants Datteln 1 to 3 have continue operating for a while to provide for a power supply for Deutsche Bahn,” the E.ON spokesman said. ($1 = 0.7592 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)