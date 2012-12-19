FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
E.ON sells Energy from Waste to JV with EQT
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

E.ON sells Energy from Waste to JV with EQT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German utility E.ON is disposing of the majority of its waste-burning unit Energy from Waste as it seeks to streamline its portfolio and reduce debt.

E.ON is selling the unit to a joint venture with private equity investor EQT Infrastructure, in which it will hold a minority stake, E.ON said in a statement on Wednesday.

In June, E.ON had halted the sale of Energy from Waste after receiving bids that it saw as too low.

The transaction with EQT, which is needs antitrust approval, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2013, E.ON said.

With the deal, E.ON said it will have achieved more than 14 billion euros ($18.5 billion) of its target to generate 15 billion euros through portfolio measures by the end of 2013.

$1 = 0.7568 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.