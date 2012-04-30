Noble rents UK gas storage capacity from E.ON

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Noble Clean Fuels has boosted its presence in Britain’s gas storage market by signing a five-year agreement with E.ON’s Gas Storage UK to lease the full capacity at its new Holford storage facility in Cheshire.

From Tuesday, the Singapore-listed commodities firm can start using the site’s initial 60 million cubic metres (mcm) storage capacity, which will rise to 160 mcm from early 2013, the equivalent of half of Britain’s gas demand on Monday.

“We expect that this facility will play an important role in our energy business in Europe,” said Mark Strange, managing director of gas and power origination at Noble Clean Fuels, referring to the Germany utility’s site.

The first three caverns at the Holford storage site have been operational since the end of 2011, following a six-year construction period.

Gas storage sites are typically filled during the summer, when both demand for gas and prices are low, and sold in the winter when demand and prices climb.

But as the spread between summer and winter gas prices had been shrinking in the UK, new gas storage projects have been put on hold, such as Centrica’s Bains gas field.

The UK government has repeatedly said Britain needs to expand its gas storage capacity to secure supplies.