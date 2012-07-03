FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.ON raises 2012 outlook after Gazprom gas agreement
July 3, 2012 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

E.ON raises 2012 outlook after Gazprom gas agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s No.1 utility, raised its outlook for 2012 after the group said it reached a settlement with Russia’s Gazprom on long-term gas supply contracts.

E.ON said it now expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 10.4-11.0 billion euros ($13.1-13.8 billion), compared with a previous target corridor of 9.6-10.2 billion.

Underlying net income for the ongoing year is expected to reach between 4.1-4.5 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 2.3-2.7 billion. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

