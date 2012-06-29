FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU court cuts E.ON, GDF antitrust fines by 42 pct
June 29, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

EU court cuts E.ON, GDF antitrust fines by 42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s second highest court cut by 42 percent a combined 1.1 billion euro ($1.37 billion) antitrust fine levied against E.ON and GDF Suez three years ago, saying that European Union regulators had wrongly calculated the duration of their offence.

“The fines of 553 million euros imposed on GDF and E.ON for sharing the French and German markets for natural gas are reduced to 320 million euros for each company,” the Luxembourg-based General Court said in a statement on Friday.

Judges said the “(European) Commission committed an error as regards the duration of the infringement on each of the markets”.

The EU executive penalised the companies in July 2009 for agreeing not to compete with one another on their national gas markets when they jointly built a pipeline to import Russian gas.

$1 = 0.8047 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
