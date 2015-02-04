FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hera not ready to improve offer for E.ON's Italy clients
February 4, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Hera not ready to improve offer for E.ON's Italy clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italian regional utility Hera is not ready to improve its offer to buy the client portfolio of Germany’s E.ON in Italy, Hera chairman said on Wednesday.

“We made our offer which stays as it is and will not be improved on,” Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano said on the sidelines of a conference.

E.ON is selling its Italian operations in a bid to raise much-needed cash. The assets include its gas and electricity clients in Italy.

Sources told Reuters that Italian utility Estra Energie and wholesale gas trader Italtrading have also jointly bid for E.ON’s client portfolio, adding their bid was more advanced. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

