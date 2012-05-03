UPDATE 1-Wholesale gas helped E.ON's results - CEO

* Aims for fair agreement with Gazprom in gas dispute

* European markets remain weak

* Company has no plans to raise capital - CEO

* Shares up 2 percent, outperform peers (Adds details on European market, bullets, shares)

ESSEN, Germany, May 3 (Reuters) - E.ON’s first-quarter results were boosted by its wholesale gas business, its chief executive said on Thursday, a day after Germany’s biggest utility released headline profit figures without explaining what was behind them.

“The main positive factor was an earnings improvement at our wholesale gas business, which benefited from the agreements we’ve reached with key suppliers,” Johannes Teyssen said at the company’s annual general meeting.

The group’s shares were up 2 percent at 1227 GMT, outperforming a 1 percent gain in the Stoxx Europe 600 Utilities Index.

E.ON said in March it had renegotiated gas purchasing contracts with Norway’s Statoil to a level that would reduce its loss position.

E.ON posted losses of 700 million euros in gas trading last year due to a margin squeeze, as the company had to pay its suppliers more for gas than it is getting from its customers.

The development in Norway leaves just over 30 percent of total contracts up for negotiation, including those with Russia’s Gazprom, with which the group opened arbitration proceedings last year.

“Alongside the ongoing arbitration proceedings, we continue to negotiate with Russia’s Gazprom and hope that we can reach a fair and reasonable agreement,” Teyssen said.

He also said that energy demand in nearly all of the group’s European markets was weak.

Unlike peer RWE, which has said it wanted to concentrate on its core European business, E.ON is focusing on fast-growing markets elsewhere and said it was still looking for partners in India after buying a stake in Brazil’s MPX Energia earlier this year.

The company aims to generate a quarter of core profit outside Europe in the second half of the decade, a goal Teyssen reiterated.

In addition to foreign expansion, E.ON is also selling assets worth a combined 15 billion euros to streamline its business, including its waste combustion unit Energy from Waste, which sources said has attracted tentative bids.

“We’re open to all offers,” Teyssen said, adding the company had no plans to raise capital at the moment.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 3.8 billion euros ($5 billion), beating a 3.47 billion Thomson Reuters StarMine estimate.

E.ON confirmed its outlook for 2013, expecting EBITDA of 11.6-12.3 billion euros, while underlying net profit is seen at 3.2-3.7 billion. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Erica Billingham)