RPT-E.ON says reorganises German businesses
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 4, 2012 / 9:40 AM / in 5 years

RPT-E.ON says reorganises German businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s largest utility, said it will concentrate its regional supply business in Germany on its four largest suppliers, adding the group would be open to strengthening the role of municipal co-shareholders.

“We have to concentrate our financial resources more strongly and seek even closer collaboration with our partners at local level,” Thomas Koenig, in charge of E.ON’s grid business in Germany, said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
