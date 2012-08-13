E.ON says India stays attractive, but no entry soon

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - E.ON still sees India as an attractive market, its Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck told reporters in a conference call, but added Germany’s largest utility would not enter the country in the short term.

During the call, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen also said the group’s aim of selling assets worth 15 billion euros ($18.5 billion) by the end of 2013 was a “minimum target”, addding it could be more than that.

E.ON has realised more than 12.5 billion euros in asset sales so far, the company said. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)