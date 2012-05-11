UPDATE 2-E.ON to decide on gas network sale next week-sources

* Decision on sale expected next week - sources

* All four consortia have submitted bids - sources

* No formal decision made - sources

* E.ON declines to comment (Re-leads on timing of decision, adds further details)

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - A final decision on the sale of German utility E.ON’s gas distribution network is likely to be made on May 16, several people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

E.ON’s supervisory board was set to approve the sale of the unit, Open Grid Europe, next Wednesday, two people said.

Bidders had until May 9 to submit final offers, banking sources told Reuters last week, describing competition for the asset as ‘stiff’.

Final negotiations are now due to be concluded by next week, the sources said on Friday.

“You can assume that the jury is still out,” one source close to the talks said, adding no formal decision had been made yet.

Open Grid Europe - which according to sources could fetch 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) - operates a 12,000 km network in Germany, employing about 1,600 staff.

The remaining bidders include a consortium of GRTGas, which is a subsidiary of GDF Suez, French insurer CNP Assurances and IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund, sources said in February.

GDF Suez’s chief executive Gerard Mestrallet had in January confirmed that the group was part of a consortium interested in buying Open Grid Europe.

The sources said that a group of Belgium’s Fluxys and Global Infrastructure Partners have also submitted a final offer.

According to one person familiar with the matter, a third consortium consisting of German insurer Allianz, Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Dutch gas network operator Gasunie, has also submitted a bid.

The last group to male a final offer consists of Australia’s Macquarie, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada’s British Columbia Investment Management Corp (bcIMC) and Munich Re, one source said.

E.ON, Fluxys, Macquarie, GDF Suez and Allianz all declined to comment.

E.ON’s chief executive Marcus Schenck said earlier this month the company expected to finalise the sale of its gas distribution network in May.

The sale is part of E.ON’s plans to dispose assets worth about 15 billion euros by the end of 2013, about 9.5 billion of which it has realised so far. ($1=0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf, Peter Dinkloh, Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Muriel Boselli in Paris; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Cowell and Greg Mahlich)