E.ON to sell OGE to Macquarie for $4 bln - sources

By Tom Käckenhoff and Jonathan Gould

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s largest utility, will pick a consortium led by Australian infrastructure firm Macquarie to buy its gas distribution network for about 3.2 billion euros ($4 billion), sources close to the matter said.

“The approval of the supervisory board is considered certain,” a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Macquarie and E.ON declined to comment.

Sources told Reuters last week that E.ON’s supervisory board would meet on Wednesday to discuss the sale of Open Grid Europe (OGE), which operates a 12,000 kilometer gas distribution network in Germany and employs about 1,600 staff.

The sale is part of E.ON’s drive to sell assets worth 15 billion euros by the end of 2013 to reduce its debts and fund expansion in emerging markets. The group has so far realised 9.5 billion euros from divestments.

Three other consortia, led by France’s GDF Suez, Germany’s Allianz and Belgium’s Fluxys, had also submitted final bids, sources told Reuters.

Macquarie, a major force in European infrastructure M&A, has already bought RWE’s 4,100 km gas network Thyssengas GmbH for an estimated 500 million euros in a deal announced in late 2010.

Analysts expect the sale of OGE to be approved by regulators, as the EU commission has urged large utilities for years to divest their networks, leading E.ON to sell its high-voltage grid to Dutch network operator TenneT in 2009 for 1.1 billion euros.

The Macquarie-led group includes Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada’s British Columbia Investment Management Corp (bcIMC) and Munich Re, according to sources.

Proceeds from the deal will mainly be used to reduce E.ON’s debt pile, which stood at 37.6 billion euros at the end of March, and to fund the expansion in growth markets, including Turkey and India, where E.ON is talking to potential partners.

Hurt by Germany’s decision to exit nuclear power for good by 2022, E.ON has also warned that power demand in all of Europe will remain weak in the foreseeable future.

“Our industry is in a phase of fundamental transformation,” Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said earlier this month.