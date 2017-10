FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s largest utility, said on Wednesday it sold its gas distribution network Open Grid Europe for 3.2 billion euros ($4.1 billion) to a consortium led by Australia’s Macquarie.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2012, E.ON said. ($1 = 0.7828 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)