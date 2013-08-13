FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.ON's Huntington oil field in North Sea shut, partner says
August 13, 2013

E.ON's Huntington oil field in North Sea shut, partner says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Production at E.ON’s Huntington oil field in the U.K. North Sea will remain shut until issues related to the cargo tank venting system on the platform are resolved, Norwegian Energy Company, a partner in the field said on Tuesday.

“E.ON E&P is evaluating a production restart dependent on suitable weather conditions, possibly at a reduced rated until the issue with the cargo tank venting system is fully solved,” the Norwegian firm said.

“Prior to the shutdown, Huntington was producing approximately 24,000 barrels of oil per day,” it added.

E.ON operates the field with a 25 percent stake while other shareholders include Premier Oil plc (40 percent), Noreco (20 percent), and Iona Energy Inc. (15 percent).

