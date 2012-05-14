E.ON approached regulator regarding plant closures

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s largest utility, has approached network regulator Bundesnetzagentur about plans to shut down gas-fired power plants.

“It is about significant capacities in southern Germany that are to be decommissioned.” a spokeswoman for BNetzA, the regulator, said on Monday.

E.ON said it had not decided to shut down power plants in southern Germany. German newspaper Financial Times Deutschland had reported E.ON planned to mothball at least three plants with a combined capacity of more than 1,000 megawatts.

Utilities say high natural gas costs, mostly tied to oil with its inbuilt geopolitical price premiums, and low power prices make gas plants an unprofitable business.

In addition, renewables are the preferred form of energy to be fed into the power network, forcing utilities to cut output from conventional plants in times of abundant wind or sunshine.

Germany’s power grid needs 2,150 MW reserve capacity in the 2012/13 winter to counter possible supply problems, the regulator said earlier this month.

Presenting a report on how the transmission system fared last winter, it said the closure of nuclear plants was still constraining supply so extra precautions will have to be taken to prevent blackouts when demand is high this winter.

The country switched off 40 percent of its nuclear capacity a year ago after Japan’s Fukushima disaster, increasing the risk of major strains on the system’s ability to provide round-the-clock power. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Dan Lalor)