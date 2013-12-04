E.ON to hike gas price by about 4 percent in January -Telegraph

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Energy giant E.ON is set to hike gas and electricity bills by 50 pounds in 2014, the Telegraph reported citing sources.

The increase by E.ON, one of the Britain’s “Big Six” energy suppliers, is expected to be effective in mid-January, the newspaper said.

E.ON could not be reached for a comment outside regular business hours.

The German-owned company hinted at a gas price hike in November, and said it was “increasingly likely” it would need to pass on some of the cost rises it was experiencing.

The “Big Six” energy companies - British Gas owner Centrica , SSE, RWE’s npower, Iberdrola Scottish Power, EDF Energy and E.ON - supply 98 percent of the country’s customers.