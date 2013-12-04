FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
E.ON to hike gas price by about 4 percent in January -Telegraph
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 4, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

E.ON to hike gas price by about 4 percent in January -Telegraph

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Energy giant E.ON is set to hike gas and electricity bills by 50 pounds in 2014, the Telegraph reported citing sources.

The increase by E.ON, one of the Britain’s “Big Six” energy suppliers, is expected to be effective in mid-January, the newspaper said.

E.ON could not be reached for a comment outside regular business hours.

The German-owned company hinted at a gas price hike in November, and said it was “increasingly likely” it would need to pass on some of the cost rises it was experiencing.

The “Big Six” energy companies - British Gas owner Centrica , SSE, RWE’s npower, Iberdrola Scottish Power, EDF Energy and E.ON - supply 98 percent of the country’s customers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.