#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 2, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-E.ON keeps 2012 outlook after strong Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EBITDA 3.8 bln eur vs 3.47 bln StarMine poll

* Q1 underlying net profit about 1.7 bln eur

* Confirms 2012 outlook for EBITDA, underlying net profit (Adds details, background, shares)

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - E.ON AG, Germany’s largest utility, posted quarterly operating profit above expectations and kept its outlook for the current year.

The company said on Wednesday its first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached about 3.8 billion euros ($5 billion), beating the 3.47 billion Thomson Reuters StarMine estimate.

The group said its underlying net profit reached about 1.7 billion euros.

“The outcome is surprisingly good,” a trader said. Shares in E.ON briefly turned positive after the news but were down 0.2 percent at 1113 GMT.

E.ON published only key figures, ahead of its scheduled publication of full quarterly results on May 9, and declined to provide any further details for the first quarter.

E.ON kept its outlook for the current year for 2012 EBITDA of 9.6-10.2 billion euros, while it sees underlying net profit reaching 2.3-2.7 billion. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Christoph Steitz and Daniela Pegna)

