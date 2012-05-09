FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.ON's Q1 sales rise on trading, renewables
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 9, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

E.ON's Q1 sales rise on trading, renewables

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s No.1 utility, said sales in the first quarter rose 28 percent to 35.7 billion euros ($46.4 billion), pointing to a strong performance at its energy trading and renewable energy units.

The sales figure exceeded the 30.14 billion Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, as the company on Wednesday released final results a week after it said its wholesale gas operations boosted core earnings in the first three months of 2012.

Last week, E.ON said first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached about 3.8 billion euros, while underlying net profit came in at about 1.7 billion. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

