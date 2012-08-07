FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.ON's H1 oper profit up 56 pct on gas settlement
August 7, 2012

E.ON's H1 oper profit up 56 pct on gas settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s largest utility, said its operating earnings in the first half rose 56 percent following a gas price settlement with Gazprom as well as the absence of one-off charges that had depressed results a year earlier.

The company said on Tuesday it expected its group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be around 6.7 billion euros ($8.32 billion) in the first half of 2012, up from 4.3 billion in the same period last year.

$1 = 0.8056 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz

