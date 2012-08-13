FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.ON's net profit triples, shrugs off nuclear past
August 13, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

E.ON's net profit triples, shrugs off nuclear past

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s largest utility, said net profit more than tripled in the first half of 2012, benefiting from a gas price settlement with Russia’s Gazprom as well as the absence of charges related to Germany’s nuclear exit.

Net profit stood at 3.13 billion euros ($3.85 billion) in the first half, up from 948 million a year earlier, the group said on Monday.

Last week, the company had released preliminary results. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert)

