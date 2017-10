MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - E.ON Russia, the Russian arm of German utility E.ON, expects its electricity production to be roughly the same level this year as in 2012, its deputy head Ulf Backmeyer said on Tuesday.

In 2012, the company’s power generation increased by 2.8 percent to 64.2 billion kWh. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)