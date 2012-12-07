FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SCA, E.ON to set up wind power venture in Sweden
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 7, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

SCA, E.ON to set up wind power venture in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA and Germany’s largest energy group E.ON on Friday said they had entered a joint venture to develop wind power projects.

“The joint venture includes approximately 270 wind power stations and a total energy production of more than 2 TWh (terawatt hours), corresponding to the electricity required for warming 100,000 Swedish households,” said Ake Westberg, head of SCA Energy.

Investment decisions would be made by 2014 or 2015 at the earliest, SCA said in a statement, adding the project was expected to start operations by 2016 to 2017 at the earliest. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.