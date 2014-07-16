FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Grupo Villar Mir, EDP and funds eye E.ON's Spanish assets -report
July 16, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Grupo Villar Mir, EDP and funds eye E.ON's Spanish assets -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional Reuters customer services and stock instrument code)

MADRID, July 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s Grupo Villar Mir, Portuguese utility Energias de Portugal (EDP) and five investment funds are among the potential buyers for German utility E.ON’s Spanish assets, Expansion reported on Wednesday.

The Spanish paper named the funds KKR, Riverstone, Brookfield, Blackstone and the infrastructure arm of JP Morgan, citing market sources.

The German utility’s E.ON Espana has 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity in Spain, mostly through thermal generation but also including 1.1 GW of renewables capacity, and employs about 1,130 people.

E.ON has hired Citi to advise it on the sale of the assets, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in April.

E.ON Espana said it would not comment on market rumours.

Citi has opened the books on the assets to potential buyers, which would need to make non-binding offers before August 11, the newspaper said.

Bankers and analysts have estimated that the Spanish business could fetch between 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) and 1.2 billion euros, depending on whether the company sells the whole business or only parts of the operation. ($1 = 0.7372 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by David Goodman)

