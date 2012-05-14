FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
E.ON to keep UK residential energy prices unchanged in 2012
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 14, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

E.ON to keep UK residential energy prices unchanged in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - E.ON, one of Britain’s biggest energy suppliers, said on Monday it will not increase energy tariffs for its UK residential customers this year, despite rising wholesale energy prices.

“Unfortunately global energy markets are expected to see an overall trend of rising wholesale prices,” Tony Cocker, Chief Executive of E.ON UK said, but he added the company would still keep residential prices unchanged.

Cocker’s comments come just days after British Gas owner Centrica said the trend for retail energy costs “remains upwards,” prompting concerns that household energy bills could rise.

Britain’s ‘Big Six’ energy suppliers - EDF Energy, Centrica, SSE, E.ON, RWE npower, and Scottish Power - who control 99 percent of the market, had announced tariff cuts in January following a decline in wholesale prices due to mild weather and an economic slowdown

At the time, E.ON had announced plans to cut its UK power prices by 6 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.