E.ON, Sabanci aim to have up to 8 GW of capacity in Turkey

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest energy group E.ON said on Tuesday it and Turkey’s Sabanci Holding aim to have up to 8,000 megawatt (MW) of joint generation capacity in Turkey by 2020.

This would give the companies at least a 10 percent share of Turkey’s generation market, E.ON said in a statement after it late on Monday agreed to take over a stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa form Austrian hydropower company Verbund .

Enerjisa’s other half is owned by Turkey’s Sabanci Holding .