E.ON waste burning ops could be tough sell-sources

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - E.ON’s waste burning unit could be a tough sell in the utility’s ongoing disposal programme, banking and industry sources familiar with the matter said, pointing to large overcapacities in the market that may weigh on the price.

U.S.-based Foster Wheeler, Singapore’s Sembcorp , Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, Swedish private equity group EQT, German construction group Papenburg and German utility MVV have all placed tentative bids of 1.2-1.5 billion euros ($1.6-2 billion) for E.ON’s Energy from Waste unit, investment banking sources said.

Germany-based water and environmental service company Remondis is also in the running, one source said, adding the company was teaming up with municipal utilities in the bidding process.

E.ON Energy from Waste generated sales of 544 million euros in 2011 with its 18 waste incineration plants in Europe - most of them located in Germany - with an annual capacity of about 4.0 million tonnes.

But the market is suffering from overcapacities, after Germany encouraged the construction of waste incineration plants in the 1990s.

E.ON, Remondis, Morgan Stanley, EQT and MVV declined to comment.

Papenburg and Foster Wheeler were not immediately available for comment.